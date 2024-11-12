Taiwan Contributes $5.9M Towards St Lucia’S Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Taiwan finances five national projects













By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Republic of China (Taiwan) via The Embassy of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia continues to build Saint Lucia's infrastructure and support the social and economic development of the country.

The government of Saint Lucia via the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced Tuesday, that it“received a $5.09 million grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to support strategic development projects that benefit people and our environment by strengthening capacity, improving climate resilience and supporting economic development.”

Prior to Tuesday, Taiwan's significant investment in Saint Lucia included Grant inflows Republic of China on Taiwan – $43.9M and financing from the Republic of China on Taiwan EXIM Bank – $2.1M



Taiwan's ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen, presented the cheque to prime minister Philip J. Pierre and the cabinet of ministers during a brief ceremony November 11, 2024. The cheque was forwarded to accountant-general Mathew Brandford which will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund.

The continuation of development goals and funding from Taiwan is expected to be allocated as follows:

Climate Resilient Enhancement of Early Childhood Education in Saint Lucia: $1,358,450 million will be allocated to the ministry of education to enhance the Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector by expanding pre-kindergarten services, procuring ICT devices, training teachers to better assist students with learning impediments and special education needs, and rehabilitating strategic spaces to facilitate pre-kindergarten programs.

National Northern Cemetery Project: The department of housing and local government will receive $1,500,000 million to address the existing shortage of burial space in the north of the island. Approximately 40 acres of land at Deglos, Castries, has been vested to the Castries Constituencies Council (CCC) to construct the new National Northern Cemetery. Upon completion, the National Northern Cemetery will have the capacity for up to 800 tombs. It will accommodate the increasing demand for burial space in the north of the island.

National Conservation Authority Project: The ministry of tourism will receive $1,358,450 million to construct the new Reduit Beach facilities in Rodney Bay, Gros-Islet and upgrade existing facilities at Vigie Beach in Castries. The National Conservation Authority Project will cater to the needs of beachgoers and enthusiasts while creating economic activity and livelihood opportunities for local entrepreneurs and business owners.

Enhancing School Security : $679,225 will be used by the ministry of education to improve school security . CCTVs and alarm systems will be procured and installed at various schools. Perimeter fencing and lighting at vulnerable schools will be improved to reduce burglaries and other physical threats to school plants. The Enhancing School Security project will facilitate the rapid response of the police and professional security services when incidents occur and ensure a safer teaching and learning environment for students, teachers and parents.

Saint Lucia Independence Anniversary Celebrations 2025: $200,000 will support the planning, production, and execution of the 2025 Independence celebrations .

Prime Minister Pierre, extended gratitude to the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and ambassador Chen for supporting“ our development goals ,” said the OPM in a press release.

