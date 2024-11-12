Department Of Water Resources Successfully Implemented Special Campaign 4.0
12 November 2024, Delhi: Special Campaign 4.0 has been conducted in all Central Ministries/Departments, attached/ subordinate offices of government of India during the period October 2nd -31st, 2024 under aegis of Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, GOI. The campaign aimed to expedite the resolution of pending matters and promote cleanliness in government offices.
Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) and its Organizations actively took up the campaign activities and the performance of the Department has been 100% achievements against most of the targets. The progress was reviewed at the level of Secretary as well as Additional Secretary level time-to-time during the campaign.
