Composite EV Battery Enclosures Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 5.0 Billion In 2030, Says Stratview Research

Segment Insights on the Composite EV Battery Enclosures Market:

The global composite EV battery enclosures market is segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, composite type, process type, and region.

Based on propulsion type - The market is segmented into BEV and HEV. Between these sub-segments, the BEV is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period , owing to factors such as they are more environmentally safe than HEV cars, rapid development in charging infrastructure, a significant reduction in the price of new models, and government subsidies towards the adoption of EVs.



Based on the vehicle type – The market is bifurcated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium & heavy-duty commercial vehicles (MHCVs).

Among these sub-segments, the Passenger car is expected to remain the largest vehicle type in the market . The major factors driving the growth of the passenger car segment are rising awareness among consumers regarding EVs, government incentives towards the adoption of EV passenger cars, and rapid development in charging infrastructure.

Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that China is expected to remain the largest market for composite EV battery enclosures during the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:



China has a presence of a large number of major OEMs, such as BYD and SAIC motors, which make the region a growth engine of the EV industry, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the composite enclosures market. Most of the composite EV battery enclosure manufacturers have their plants in this region, such as STS Group, Teijin Automotive Technologies, and EMP Tech Co. Ltd., to address the emergent needs of these OEMs and to be the partners for their upcoming EV models.

Likewise, North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities during the forecast period , driven by stringent fuel emission standards, rising energy/fuel costs, significant development in upcoming EVs, etc. Both regions are targeting to completely shift from ICE to alternative fuel vehicles in the coming decade. For instance, EU lawmakers approved an effective 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars.

Composite EV Battery Enclosures Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increasing penetration of composite enclosures in upcoming EV models owing to their wide array of performance benefits.

An increase in the motorization rates.

Government incentives towards the adoption of electric vehicles. A rise in the demand for EVs.



Top Companies in the Composite EV Battery Enclosures Market:

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).



Continental Structural Plastics (Teijin Automotive Technologies)

CpK Interior Products Inc (Stellantis subsidiary).

EMP Tech Co., Ltd.

Gestamp

Hanwha Group

Katcon SA de CV

SGL Carbon STS Group AG



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

