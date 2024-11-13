Couple Russian strategic bombers accomplish training trip through Black Sea

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense stated on Tuesday that the couple Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers done a scheduled training trip through the neutral waters of the Black Sea.



The long-range supersonic missile carrier bombers were escorted by Su-30M and Su-27 fighter jets during the trip, which continued around five hours, the ministry stated in a statement.



Long-range flight units regularly undertake flights through neutral waters in several areas, such as the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Black Sea, as well as Baltic Sea, it further noted.



It pointed out that “All flights by the Russian Aerospace Forces are conducted in strict accordance with international regulations governing airspace usage.”



Tu-22M3 bobers are made to target and destroy both sea- and ground-based objectives using guided missiles and aerial bombs. They belong to the long-range aviation branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces and are a crucial element of Russia’s nuclear triad, alongside submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles.



