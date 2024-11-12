Crown Prince Meets Heads Of State, Delegation On Sidelines Of COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baku, nov. 12 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday held meetings with heads of state and delegation attending the UN Climate Change (COP29) hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku.His Royal Highness met with Kuwait Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Yemen Presidential Leadership Council Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Alimi, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Finland President Alexander Stubb, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, and President of the Spanish Pedro S?nchez.The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to heads of state and delegation, stressing Jordan's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and expand areas of cooperation.During his meeting with President Aliyev, His Royal Highness commended Azerbaijan's efforts in hosting COP29, stressing the importance of prioritising climate efforts in refugee-hosting countries.Discussions at the meetings covered the dangerous regional developments, with His Royal Highness stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for stepping up the international humanitarian response in Gaza by maximising aid and ensuring its uninterrupted flow.The Crown Prince warned of the unprecedented challenges hindering the work of UNRWA in Gaza and in all its areas of operation.His Royal Highness stressed that peace and security cannot be achieved without a political horizon for the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, to fulfil the full legitimate rights of the Palestinians.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meetings.