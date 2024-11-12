Barely Canadian Partners With Robbie Robertson Of The Band For Exclusive Thanksgiving Hoodie Benefiting Foster Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robbie Robertson: Canadian-American musician, lead guitarist, and primary songwriter for the legendary rock group The Band.

Barely Canadian: Cozy apparel with heart, supporting foster youth and spreading love, color, and acceptance.

Iconoclasts: Highlighting unique talent and bold ideas that drive creative excellence and meaningful impact.

Barely Canadian teams up with Robbie Robertson to release a Thanksgiving hoodie, honoring "The Last Waltz" and supporting foster youth.

- Kelly Slattery, CEO of Barely CanadianVENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt collaboration, Barely Canadian, a family-run social enterprise brand based in Venice, California, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the iconic Robbie Robertson, songwriter and guitarist for landmark rock group The Band. The collaboration will result in the release of a limited edition hoodie this Thanksgiving, with proceeds dedicated to supporting Foster Youth.Thanksgiving, a time for giving, also marks a poignant moment in music history – the day The Band played their last concert, famously documented in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film, The Last Waltz, which sparked a 40-year creative partnership between the director and Robbie, culminating in the Oscar-nominated score for Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023, a work he completed just before his untimely passing. This year, as we reflect on the spirit of community and generosity, Barely Canadian and this historic concert honors this unforgettable performance while raising funds for children in foster care.“We are truly honored to collaborate with such a prolific and historic songwriter this holiday season. Celebrating the spirit of giving back, just as The Band graciously shared their unforgettable 'Last Waltz' with us over in 1976, is very exciting for us.” said Kelly Slattery, CEO of Barely Canadian. "The holidays really harness the power of generosity and we are thrilled to align our mission with the legacy of Robbie Robertson in our shared efforts to help support Foster Youth.”Barely Canadian is dedicated to creating super soft, locally sustainable clothing with a purpose. By producing their fabrics and entire clothing line in Los Angeles, they minimize their environmental footprint while offering quality apparel. As part of their commitment to supporting Foster Youth, Barely Canadian gives 20% of their profits to organizations like Echoes of Hope, Comfort Cases, Kidsave, and Fosterpreneur. Additionally, they focus on training and hiring Foster Youth, providing them with essential job skills for their future.“Robbie's legacy resonates beyond music; it stands as a testament to the enduring power of art and generosity,” said Olivier Chastan, CEO of Iconoclast.“Through this collaboration, we not only honor his contributions and charitable spirit but also support a future where organizations like Foster Youth can help make young lives flourish.”The limited edition hoodie will be available for purchase on Thanksgiving Day, with a portion of the sales going directly to the aforementioned Foster Youth organizations. This unique collaboration not only fosters awareness about the struggles faced by young people in foster care but also encourages a community-driven effort to make a difference.Join us this Thanksgiving as we celebrate love, music, and the power of giving back. Together, we can create a brighter future for Foster Youth while honoring the unforgettable legacy of Robbie Robertson.For more information, to schedule an interview, or for press inquiries, please contact Kelly Slattery at ... or Jon Burr at Iconoclast: ...About Barely Canadian:Barely Canadian is a social enterprise brand located in Venice, California, that produces soft, sustainable clothing while supporting Foster Youth. The family-run business is committed to making a positive impact in the community, donating 20% of proceeds to various Foster Youth organizations and providing employment and training opportunities for young people in foster care. To learn more, visit .About Iconoclast:Founded in late 2021 and led by veteran music executive Olivier Chastan, Iconoclast operates at the intersection of brand management and technology to preserve and grow the intellectual property and legacy of culturally significant artists, such as Robbie Robertson, Marianne Faithfull, David Cassidy, and Giorgio Moroder.

