The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) Proudly Welcomes Nicole Lester Arrindell, Esq. As President

Metropolitan Black Bar Association

Nicole Lester Arrindell, Esq.

Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership and Marking a New Chapter

- Nicole Lester Arrindell, Esq YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA ) is proud to announce that Nicole Lester Arrindell, Esq., has officially assumed the role of President. This leadership transition coincided with the MBBA's 40th Anniversary pilgrimage to Ghana, a journey symbolizing the organization's enduring connection to its heritage and its commitment to advancing equality and justice on a global scale."It is an honor to lead the MBBA at this pivotal moment in our history. I am deeply committed to building upon the solid foundation laid by my predecessors and to furthering our mission of advocacy, mentorship, and professional excellence," said Nicole Lester Arrindell.During their visit, the MBBA delegation strengthened ties with the Ghanaian legal community through meetings with the Ghana Bar Association and the Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister for Justice. Hon. Dapaah noted,“MBBA's strategic move to forge and deepen mutually beneficial relationships with other legal communities, including the Ghanaian community, marks a transformational and remarkable commitment to advancing equality and justice on a global scale. Legal communities wherever, cannot but lend our unalloyed support to this vision. This will give true meaning to global justice and equality!”“The Ghana Bar Association recognizes the importance of creating a common platform for exchanging ideas and programs,” noted Kwasi Amoako Adjei and Kwaku Gyau Baffour, Vice President and Secretary of the Ghana Bar Association, respectively.“We propose a collaborative relationship with the MBBA aimed at mutual development within the legal profession.”The MBBA delegation's journey to Ghana included profound visits to historical sites like Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle, offering a poignant connection to the history of the transatlantic slave trade. The group also explored Kakum National Park and delved into Ghana's history at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Volta Lake, enriching their understanding of the nation's vibrant heritage. Joining this distinguished group was Annette Gordon-Reed, Pulitzer Prize Recipient, Harvard University Professor and acclaimed author of The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family and On Juneteenth, among other notable works.Immediate past president Carl Forbes Jr. expressed his excitement about the association's continued success under Arrindell's leadership. "It is my great privilege to pass the baton to Nicole Lester Arrindell," said Forbes. "She has been my steadfast partner for the past two years and is more than capable of leading this organization into the future.”To learn more about the MBBA's ongoing initiatives, visit .Please save the date for the MBBA's 41st Anniversary Awards Gala on May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City. For more information, please contact Monique Brizz-Walker, MBBA Gala Consultant, at Event Strategies For Success.

