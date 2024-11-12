Modesto Fire Department Joins Police Department As A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim Black, Modesto Fire Department battalion chief

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modesto Fire Department has earned the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation. This certification, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), is awarded to organizations that have trained at least 80% of their first responders and public-facing team members to better communicate with and respond to the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“The Modesto Fire Department partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to become a Certified Autism CenterTM because we are committed to ensuring that every member of our community, including those with autism, receives compassion, understanding, and effective emergency response. By achieving this certification, we are reinforcing our dedication to inclusivity and enhancing our ability to serve all individuals with the highest level of care and respect,” says Jim Black, Modesto Fire Department battalion chief.

According to the CDC, 1 in 36 children in the US are currently diagnosed with autism. Additionally, an increasing number of individuals have sensory sensitivities or are being diagnosed later in life. This underscores the urgent need for first responders to be well-equipped to understand and assist autistic individuals effectively.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman, stated, "Partnering with the Modesto Fire Department to build a community that is both safe and welcoming to all is IBCCES' mission. This designation demonstrates their dedication to providing the best possible care for autistic individuals and ensuring that they are able to respond appropriately in urgent situations."

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for healthcare professionals so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About Modesto Fire Department

We are a professional, community service-driven organization that provides all-risk emergency services to meet the needs of our community. Our mission is to serve, protect, and partner with our community for a safer Modesto and surrounding area. We aim to be a sustainable organization with the resources, training, and equipment to meet community needs, a leader in innovation and professional development, and a provider of customer-focused, inclusive services. We strive to empower our team, exemplify leadership, and act as role models within our community and profession. We uphold honesty and trust to maintain public confidence, deliver professional customer service, ensure a safe and supportive environment for our members, and foster leadership through engagement. Our commitment to respect, pride, competency, accountability, and innovation guides our approach to service and operations.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

