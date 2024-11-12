Qatari-Uzbek Joint Committee Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Commerce and H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Laziz Kudratov chaired the first session of the Qatari-Uzbek joint committee for economic, trade and technical cooperation, held in Doha on November 10-11.

Representatives of ministries and agencies, alongside a number of businessmen from both countries, participated in the committees work.

In an inaugural speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani stressed the importance of the committee as a platform for boosting Qatar-Uzbekistan cooperation across various fields, such as investment, industry, agriculture, information technology, logistics services and other areas of common interest.

He hailed the Republic of Uzbekistan as a strategic partner of the State of Qatar, stressing the need for the public and private sectors to advance bilateral trade and industrial cooperation and expand and diversify investment partnership, through signing new agreements and MoUs and activating them in a way that serves common interests.

His Excellency underscored the importance of bolstering trade exchange and developing economic relations, establishing partnerships between the private sectors in both countries, and increasing the volume of trade exchange.

By the end of the committee's work, the two sides voiced hopes to continue strengthening the bilateral partnership, stressing that the outcomes of this session of the committee will be an incentive to explore new opportunities in various fields.

On the sidelines of the committee's work, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani discussed with Kudratov topics of common interest which aim to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and industry, and ways to boost them.

During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry referred to the State of Qatar's successful economic policies to support the private sector, stressing the incentives, legislation and promising opportunities that aim to encourage investors, businessmen and company owners to invest in Qatar.