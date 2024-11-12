Al Khor Eliminate Al Gharafa To Enter QSL Cup Quarter-Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Captain Ahmed Al Mohanadi scored twice as Al Khor's late-match excellence secured a place in the QSL Cup quarter-finals, eliminating Al Gharafa with a commanding 3-0 victory at Abdullah Bin Khalifa yesterday.

Al Khor joined Al Wakrah, defending champions Umm Salal, and Al Shamal from Group B to advance to the last-eight stage after their first win of the propelled them to four points. Al Gharafa finished at the bottom of the five-team group with a single point.

In a tight contest, Abdulrahman Juma came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 84th minute, slotting a powerful strike from over 15 yards into the top left corner.

Al Mohanadi then sealed the win with goals in the 89th and 90+5 minutes. Assisted by Abdollah Ali Saei, his first was a deft chip into the far corner, and his second came from a tap-in after Amine Lecomte parried Ibrahim Kala's initial attempt.

“We deserved this. We hadn't won in a long time, and I hope this is just the start. We're showing consistent improvement,” said Al Mohanadi.“Our next aim is to go far in the QSL Cup and perform well in the Qatar Stars League, where we're yet to secure a win. I'm happy to have scored twice, especially my first goal,” he added.

Reflecting on the defeat, Al Gharafa's Yousuf Saeed lamented missed chances and defensive errors.

“We created good chances in the first half but lacked luck, and the goals we conceded came from our mistakes,” said the club's U-21 player.

Action during the match between Al Shamal and Al Wakrah.

Elsewhere, Group B leaders Al Wakrah were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Shamal at Al Khor Stadium. Farid Boulaya had put Al Wakrah ahead in the 69th minute, with Mohamed Omar equalising for Al Shamal in the 84th minute.

Al Wakrah finished on top with 10 points, followed by Umm Salal and Al Shamal with six points each.

Al Duhail, Al Arabi, Al Rayyan, and Al Ahli advanced to the quarter-finals from Group A.

QSL Cup: Quarter-finals lineup (Schedule to be decided)

Al Duhail vs Al Khor at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Al Wakrah vs Al Ahli at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Al Arabi vs Al Shamal at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Umm Salal vs Al Rayyan at Grand Hamad Stadium