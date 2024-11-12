AI Stock (NYSE: GNS) Bitcoin Strategy Is Pure Genius For Investors

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including AI and tech reports on trading for Genius Group (NYSE: GNS ), a leading provider of AI powered, digital-first education and acceleration solutions for the future of work.

The stock is trending today on news of its strategy and is currently trading at 1.1000, up 0.4690, gaining 74.3265% of volume of over 86 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $1.50.

Genius Group Limited just announced that its Board has adopted a global "Bitcoin-first" strategy with to be the primary treasury reserve asset. The Board's adoption of this new policy follows the recent restructuring of its Board to include experts in Blockchain and Web3 technologies.

The Company's Board of Directors have approved the following Bitcoin-first strategy:

To commit 90% or more of our current and future reserves to be held in Bitcoin

Commence utilizing our $150 million ATM1to acquire an initial target of $120 million in Bitcoin, to be held for the long term as its primary treasury reserve asset

Launch our Web3 Wealth Renaissance education series for students to accelerate their understanding of Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain with Genius Group's AI-powered guides.

Enable Bitcoin payments globally on the Company's Edtech platform.

Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level.

