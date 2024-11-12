Soundcore Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - The Perfect Christmas Gifts Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 - Anker Innovations' premium brand, Soundcore, has recently launched two revolutionary new audio products in Hong Kong for the upcoming holiday season: the Liberty 4 Pro true wireless earbuds featuring Soundcore's most advanced Adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) system, and the lightweight and portable Space One Pro noise-cancelling headphones.





Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro - Black (left) and White (right).

With Christmas just around the corner, the gift-giving season is here! Every year, finding the perfect gift can be a challenge-what's the best option? Soundcore's new headphone series offers both practicality and thoughtfulness, making it a top recommendation for Christmas gifts.



Liberty 4 Pro: Unbeatable sound quality with powerful noise reduction



Price: HK$1,299



The Liberty 4 Pro offers an unparalleled listening experience for music lovers with its elegant design and powerful noise reduction capabilities. The earbuds are equipped with six microphones and a barometric pressure sensor to achieve deep noise cancellation in any environment. Its adaptive noise cancellation system adjusts three times per second based on changing surroundings, ensuring optimal noise reduction.



Additionally, the Liberty 4 Pro comes with a charging case that features a built-in display, allowing users to easily check their settings. The touch bar design simplifies operation, letting users easily adjust noise cancellation strength or audio quality.



These earbuds support high-fidelity sound quality and offer fast charging capabilities. Just five minutes of charging provides up to four hours of playtime. When fully charged, they offer 10 hours of playtime (40 hours total with ANC off) and 7.5 hours with ANC enabled (30 hours total).



Space One Pro: The Noise-Cancelling Expert for On-the-Go Use



Price: HK$1,499



The Space One Pro headphones are designed for travelers, featuring an innovative FlexiCurveTM structure that allows them to fold to half their size for easy storage, saving up to 50% space. Their four-stage noise cancellation system and six microphones can detect and eliminate noise in real-time, together with 40mm triple composite diaphragms dynamic drivers, providing an immersive listening experience.



With active noise cancellation activated, the Space One Pro has a battery life of up to 40 hours; when turned off, it can last up to 60 hours. It also supports USB-C fast charging, providing eight hours of playtime from just a five-minute charge. These headphones are equipped with 4 mic and AI algorithm, ensuring clear calls and effortless interaction in any environment.



Whether you're looking for a Christmas gift for friends and family or a personal music companion, the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro and Space One Pro are fantastic options. They not only highlight cutting-edge technology but also elevate your everyday music experience.









