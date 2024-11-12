GRP Partners With Rimini Street To Support Its S/4HANA Systems And Smart Factory Project

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rimini Street, Inc . (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced that Gunung Raja Paksi (GRP) has selected Rimini SupportTM for S/4HANA to provide comprehensive, proven support for its mission-critical system. This strategic move for the leading Indonesian private steel has enabled the funding and staffing of its smart factory project as part of its larger 4.0 initiatives.

Ivan Widjaksono, head of digital transformation at GRP, shared,“With Rimini Street fully supporting our SAP systems, my team can focus 100% on realizing our Industry 4.0 vision. It's more than the cost savings they provide, which of course is hugely beneficial to funding our projects, but knowing that we have top-tier SAP support experts on our side at every minute of every day, allows us to direct our attention towards projects that keep us on the competitive forefront.”

“GRP represents the broader manufacturing industry that sees Industry 4.0 as an opportunity to run more efficiently and gain a competitive edge. However, getting there requires finding ways to convert OPEX savings into CAPEX investments to implement hyper-automation solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automations (RPAs),” said Michael Cortesio, Rimini Street's vice president of manufacturing and industry solutions.“And Rimini Street has a long history of partnering with manufacturing companies to not only fund innovation, but to also deliver strategic advice and expertise on the road to modernization as a trusted partner.”

Rimini Support for SAP: Better, Faster, More Comprehensive Support for Less

For GRP, SAP is the backbone system that collects and governs its floor data. A highly customized system, it pushes the collected data to an AI system that provides analytical reporting, helping to visualize the SAP data with predictive analysis and speed up the decision-making processes.

“Data is everything when it comes to AI. Making sure we have SAP data collection running full-speed is essential to our operations, as the results can help us make fast, on-the-spot and long-term strategic decisions that impact production, cost, profitability, resource planning and more,” said Widjaksono.“We needed a trusted support partner that appreciates the criticality of our S/4HANA systems and its connectivity to the systems that fuel our operations, including the customizations we've made to the core. Compared to the vendor and other competitors, Rimini Street was a standout choice.”

The move to Rimini Street came with a multitude of benefits for the manufacturer including:



Direct access to a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) backed by the expertise and knowledge of hundreds of engineers across the globe

Industry-leading SLAs with a guarantee of 10-minute response time for priority cases, with an average response time of less than 2-minutes for both P1 and P2 tickets Savings of 50% on annual support fees and up to 90% on total support costs

“We're a manufacturer running 24 hours a day, so our SAP must be running 24 hours a day also. Rimini Street makes that possible,” said Widjaksono.

Rimini Street: A Snowball of Savings and Innovation

GRP, on a mission to reduce costs, achieve operational efficiencies and grow the business, views digital transformation as its answer.

“By having the right information at your fingertips, and not siloed, we can be agile in our decision-making which helps us with growth and profitability,” said Widjaksono.

He refers to Rimini Street as a“snowball of savings and innovation” that allows companies to take the initial savings achieved by choosing Rimini Street and reinvest the funds towards innovation projects that help save even more money.

“If we would have signed on with Rimini Street earlier, we could have accelerated our digital transformation projects. I recommend all business leaders connect with Rimini Street as soon as possible and learn how to partner together to achieve your business objectives,” advised Widjaksono.

Learn more about GRP's story of innovation in partnership with Rimini Street here .

