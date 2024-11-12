FUTURE Of SPACE Selects American University Student Journalist Gabe Castro-Root For Space2sea Antarctic Expedition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gabe Castro-Root from American University

FUTURE of SPACE

American University logo jpg

This prestigious opportunity reflects FoS's mission to elevate young voices, inspire meaningful dialogue, & cultivate collaborations for a sustainable future.

PORTLAND , OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FUTURE of SPACE (FoS), a pioneering organization committed to fostering global conversations and cross-disciplinary partnerships that drive innovation for the Planet and beyond, proudly announces the selection of Gabe Castro-Root, a distinguished student journalist from American University 's School of Communication, to join its Space2Sea Voyage of Legends to Antarctica. This prestigious opportunity reflects FoS's mission to elevate young voices, inspire meaningful dialogue, and cultivate collaborations that support a sustainable future.

On December 19, 2024, Space2Sea will embark on a transformative 10-day expedition aboard the luxury charter vessel Seabourn Venture, taking 260 participants on an immersive journey through Antarctica's breathtaking landscapes. Gabe Castro-Root will join legendary figures, including actor and space enthusiast William Shatner, celebrated journalist Ann Curry, acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, former NASA astronauts Charlie Duke, Scott Kelly, and José Hernández, as well as ocean conservationist Céline Cousteau. Alongside other experts, these esteemed guests will lead engaging discussions that bridge insights from Antarctic and space exploration, emphasizing humanity's shared responsibility in preserving Earth's final frontiers.

“This opportunity reflects FUTURE of SPACE's commitment to elevating emerging voices and fostering a global dialogue that bridges land, sea, and space," said Tristan Tanovan-Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of FUTURE of SPACE. "By bringing together diverse perspectives, we hope to inspire new ways of understanding and caring for our world.”

Daniel Fox, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of FUTURE of SPACE, added,“We are thrilled to welcome Gabe Castro-Root aboard Space2Sea. His dedication to impactful storytelling and environmental awareness aligns with our mission to engage the next generation in the conservation of our Planet. This is not just an expedition; it's a journey that connects people to the Planet in profound ways that can create lasting impact.”

This opportunity for Gabe Castro-Root was made possible through a collaboration between FUTURE of SPACE and American University's School of Communication.

“We are immensely proud that AU's journalism program was selected to partner with FUTURE of SPACE on this incredible journey to the seventh continent,” said Dr. Marnel Niles Goins, Dean of AU's School of Communication.“This opportunity speaks to the high caliber of our students and faculty, as well as our expertise in science communication across journalism, filmmaking, and strategic communication. It also embodies our ongoing commitment to providing our students with experiential learning opportunities that propel their education and careers.”

“We had more than two dozen outstanding students apply for this exceptional opportunity, and Gabe Castro-Root stood out as the top choice,” said Terry Bryant, Journalism Division Director.“Gabe will be a terrific journalist and ambassador reporting back to us from the Space2Sea Voyage. We look forward to seeing his great work!”

Gabe Castro-Root is a journalist, photographer, and environmental advocate at American University in Washington, D.C. His passion for environmental reporting has led him to publish work in renowned outlets such as National Geographic, Bloomberg Law, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Charlotte Observer, and Sierra Magazine.“I'm extremely excited to report from Antarctica and deeply grateful to FUTURE of SPACE and American University for offering me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Gabe.

A committed member of the Society of Environmental Journalists and the D.C. Science Writers Association, Gabe was recently recognized as a 2024 White House Correspondents' Association scholar, underscoring his dedication to impactful storytelling on critical environmental issues.

For more information about FUTURE of SPACE and its mission to elevate conversations while illuminating Earth's last frontiers, visit and for details on Space2Sea, visit . Follow #Space2Sea #S2SAntarctica and #FutureOfSpace on social media for live updates from the Voyage.

Daniel Fox / Co-Founder

FUTURE of SPACE

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.