Oscar Stone Partners With The American Cancer Society To Sponsor Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 26, 2024, Oscar“Stone” Izaguirre and the staff of Oscar Stone Enterprises partnered with the American Cancer Society as one of the esteemed sponsors for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Bronx walk. The American Cancer Society was incredibly excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of this inspiring event, and Oscar Stone Enterprises' interest in supporting their cause was deeply appreciated.

Over the past decades, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals and has grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement.

As the American Cancer Society commemorates two decades of progress, community, and hope, this year held special significance for ACS and the Bronx community. By partnering with ACS, Oscar Stone Enterprises not only plays a key role in furthering the mission of the American Cancer Society but also makes a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals affected by breast cancer. Oscar Stone's support will help the American Cancer Society continue their efforts in funding research, providing vital patient services, and advocating for the needs of our community.

“It was a great pleasure walking in support of Making Strides Against Cancer. Together, we walk in solidarity to support the fighters and thrivers. Admire those who are survivors, and honor those who were taken,” Oscar said.“Together, we can make strides toward a future without breast cancer and uplift those who need it most. We are thrilled with the opportunity of joining forces with you and working toward our shared vision of a healthier, stronger Bronx.” Oscar added.

To learn more about the Making Strides movement visit:

About Oscar Izaguirre

Oscar Izaguirre, affectionately known as "Oscar Stone," is the CEO and President of Oscar Stone Enterprises, which includes the popular chain of Oscar Stone jewelry stores and the Oscar's Pay Me Now financial lending service.

Oscar, a GIA-accredited gemologist, comes from a family steeped in tradition, with over 50 years perfecting jewelry, gold, and diamonds and evaluating their worth. Oscar Stone Enterprises has grown to 4 locations throughout the Bronx and greater New York City area, with its flagship site located at 2384 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10458. More information about Oscar Stone Enterprises, their custom jewelry selection, financial lending services, and contact information can be found on the company's website, oscarstonenyc.



