Zenatech Announces Acquisition Of Warehouse Software Companies For Integration With AI Drone Solution For Automated Inventory Management

ZenaTech Announces of Warehouse Software Companies for Integration With AI Drone Solution for Automated Inventory Management

12-Nov-2024

TORONTO, Ontario – ZenaTech, (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Ecker Capital LLC, the holding company for warehouse management software companies InterlinkONE Inc. and Interactive Systems Inc., from ZenaTech's affiliated company Ameritek Ventures Inc. (OTC: ATVK). The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important functionality for integration with its ZenaDrone IQ Nano AI drone solution, enabling autonomous inventory management for warehouse and logistics customers. This transaction also further expands ZenaTech's portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to add to recurring revenues. Combined operating income for the acquired companies were $354M on revenue of $678K for the first nine months of 2024, and $386M on revenue of $949K for FY 2023. The acquisition is subject to any shareholder and regulatory approvals that may be required.

“This acquisition will add more recurring revenue to ZenaTech, as well as provide additional functionality to our ZenaDrone IQ Nano AI drone solution for autonomous inventory management. We look forward to introducing these ground-breaking solutions to warehouse and logistics customers in the US and globally. We believe this dramatically improves decision making and efficient operations by being able to assess and manage physical inventory cost-effectively by the hour instead of once every quarter as often done.

This can easily result in inventory cost savings in the millions of dollars a year for multi-warehouse facility customers,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Interactive Systems, Inc.

Provides software that helps manage all aspects of warehouse day-to-day operations including inventory management, e-commerce, order processing, and supports handheld devices for warehouse workers. The solution also features customized interfaces to automation and a variety of material handling equipment.

InterlinkONE, Inc.

Provides warehouse management solutions for maintaining multiple warehouses on different platforms and integrating them with associated applications for ERP, ecommerce and finance, such as WooCommerce, Salesforce, Zapier and QuickBooks.

The ZenaDrone

IQ Nano is a 10x10-inch indoor drone designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as bar code or RFID scanning in inventory management, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, 3D indoor mapping and other applications inside a warehouse, distribution, or plant facility. The IQ Nano is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, and data collection and analysis. Weighing 1.5kg and with a flight time of up to 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery charging station, it is designed for hovering stability and for safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities. View video showing the IQ Nano in test flight here .

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

About ZenaDrone



ZenaDrone , a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently the Zenadrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and for critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sector.

