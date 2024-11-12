Minister Goyal Highlights Strategic Focus On Ftas And MSME Growth To Reach Export Goals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 12 (KNN) Commerce and Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the need for collective action to achieve India's ambitious export target of USD 2 trillion by 2030, speaking at the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on Monday.

The minister expressed confidence in reaching this goal, noting that India's exports are expected to surpass USD 800 billion in the current fiscal year, up from USD 778 billion in FY24.

Goyal urged stakeholders to identify specific sectors where India can enhance its role in the global economy.

He particularly emphasised the importance of studying non-tariff barriers faced by Indian products in international markets, suggesting that such insights would strengthen India's position in future free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The minister also stressed the significance of making FTA benefits accessible to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small traders, highlighting how new market opportunities could boost business growth and create employment.

He emphasised that achieving the export target would require deliberate choice and concerted effort rather than circumstantial growth.

At the same event, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced IIFT's plans to establish a dedicated centre for negotiations, recognising the crucial role of negotiation skills in FTA discussions.

The institute is also developing India-specific case studies to enhance practical learning opportunities for students.

IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi reported significant progress in the institute's standing, noting its twelve-place improvement to rank 15th in the management category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2024.

He also highlighted the institute's success in attracting major companies for campus recruitment.

(KNN Bureau)