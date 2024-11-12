Endries Strengthens Market Position Acquiring Assembly Fasteners, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BRILLION,

Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endries International, a leader in industrial fasteners, class-c components and fulfillment solutions is pleased to announce the of Assembly Fasteners, Inc. (AFI), a distributor specializing in latches, fasteners, and hardware products and solutions.

Founded in 1984 with the goal of providing superior products and services, AFI offers a variety of services, including Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), Customer Managed Inventory (CMI), and iBinDrop, a stock management innovation giving customers more control over their stock.

"I welcome the crew at AFI to the Endries family. It is a great business that the Watson's and their team have built that fits hand-in-glove with Endries," said Michael Knight, Endries President, and CEO. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas, and increases our relationship with a key supplier of ours, PennEngineering®, whom we have in common with AFI."

"We are thrilled to join forces with

Endries International as we look to build on our strong reputation for service excellence these past 40 years," said Hugh Watson, Founder and CEO of AFI. "This partnership marks a new chapter for AFI, one that will enable us to grow nationwide and continue to provide exceptional value to our employees and customers well into the future. Together with Endries, we are poised to bring innovative solutions that will shape the industry and drive long-term success."

Endries' industry leading fulfillment solutions and expertise complement AFI's renowned commitment to customer-centric programs and customer service. Together, Endries and AFI will deliver enhanced value, drive growth, and reinforce a shared dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence in the fastener industry.

About Assembly Fasteners, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Assembly Fasteners, Inc. is a leading distributor of fasteners and electronic hardware, offering a comprehensive range of products to meet diverse industry needs. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, AFI provides solutions that ensure reliability and efficiency in various applications. For more information, visit .

About

Endries International, Inc.

Endries International, Inc. is a leading distributor of industrial fasteners and Class-C components, offering advanced supply chain solutions for over 50 years. With 26 distribution centers across North America and Europe, the Endries family of brands delivers an extensive product breadth of over 800,000 SKUs, including standard and engineered fasteners. Headquartered in Brillion, WI, Endries is committed to providing innovative, reliable solutions with a focus on quality and service for industrial and commercial OEMs.

For more information, visit

.

CONTACT:

Melissa Schleis

[email protected]

SOURCE Endries International Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED