Advancing suicide Prevention Across the Americas at the IASP Pan-American Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This November, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) Pan-American Conference will take place in Minneapolis, USA, bringing together leading, policymakers, practitioners and those with lived experience to address suicide prevention needs across the Americas. This conference serves as an essential for strengthening regional collaboration, sharing innovative solutions, and fostering culturally responsive approaches to reduce suicide rates.Key Program Highlights and Featured Speakers ;With an extensive program of keynotes, plenaries, and panel discussions, the conference will explore critical topics in suicide prevention with a focus on collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange, led by notable speakers, including:Understanding Youth Suicide; Professor Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor will address the complex factors driving youth suicide and culturally tailored strategies for prevention among young people.Yellow September: Challenges, Best Practices, and a Vision for the Future; Dr. Karen Scavacini will share insights from Brazil's national suicide prevention campaign,“Yellow September,” highlighting best practices and goals for advancing prevention.The Critical Issue of LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide in Mexico; Edurne Balmori will present on the mental health challenges facing LGBTQ+ youth in Mexico, emphasising inclusive approaches to suicide prevention.The Nature of Suicide and National Strategies for Suicide Prevention; Professor Brian Mishara, with session chair Professor Richard McKeon, will discuss how national strategies can significantly impact suicide prevention efforts.Suicide Prevention in Brazil: Current Efforts and the Road Ahead; Dr. Camila Altavini will share insights on Brazil's suicide prevention initiatives, offering a vision for the future.Introducing the 2024 U.S. National Strategy for Suicide Prevention; Brandon Johnson and Dr. Deb Stone will reveal the 2024 U.S. National Strategy and Federal Action Plan, outlining key actions for coordinated suicide prevention across the United States.“The Long Walk Home”; Shelby Rowe will deliver a powerful closing keynote on resilience and healing in the journey of mental health recovery.Lessons Learned from the Refugee Population in Suicide Prevention; Elizabeth Seaward will close with insights on how experiences within refugee communities can inform and strengthen suicide prevention efforts.Additional Panels and Sessions will focus on new technologies, interventions, and strategies tailored to the needs of the region including;Social Media and Technology: Sessions will examine the role of social media in suicide prevention, balancing its supportive capacity with necessary safeguards.Crisis Lines and Support Networks: Discussions will highlight the expansion of crisis lines in the Americas, including the 988 lifeline in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on accessibility and collaboration with emergency services.Lived Experience: Featuring voices of those with lived experience, these sessions will emphasise empathy and real-life insights in guiding prevention policies and practices.Culturally Informed Interventions: Recognising the diversity of the Pan-American region, these discussions will centre on culturally and linguistically adapted interventions.Special Session:“In Conversation With” Patrick J. Kennedy and Stephen Fried;In a special session moderated by Dr. Dan Reidenberg, Patrick J. Kennedy and Stephen Fried will discuss their book,“Profiles in Mental Health Courage”, underscoring how storytelling can shift public perceptions of mental health and inspire empathy and action.This conference offers a powerful opportunity for stakeholders to engage, learn, and advocate for compassionate, comprehensive approaches to suicide prevention across the Americas.Join us by registering today to strengthen mental health initiatives and champion collaborative, culturally informed suicide prevention across the Pan-American region.ENDS:Contacts:General communication enquiries:.Globally: ...Notes for editors:The International Association for Suicide PreventionThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour ( ). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe:Journalists reporting on this subject are also advised to be mindful of the following guidelines.

