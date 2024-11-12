Lantech Launches New Tray Erectors, Lid Applicators, And Lid Formers In The Americas Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lantech tray erectors produce trays in a simple, safe operation that eliminates machine jams and downtime costs.

Lantech is a global leader in packaging equipment.

Lantech, a global leader in packaging automation equipment, is proud to announce that its Tray and Lid equipment is now available in the Americas market.

- Darryl Gee, Vice President of Sales at Lantech

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lantech , a global leader in packaging automation equipment, is proud to announce the official launch of its Tray Erectors , Lid Applicators , and Lid Formers in the Americas market, starting November 3, 2024. Businesses in the Americas will now have access to these machines, designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Innovative Solutions for the Americas Market

Lantech's Tray Erectors, Lid Applicators, and Lid Formers are engineered to meet the diverse needs of packaging operations across industries. These machines have been developed to improve productivity by minimizing jams and reducing downtime, ensuring a smooth and efficient packaging process. With these new offerings, Lantech continues its commitment to providing solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by packaging professionals.

“We are excited to bring our Tray Erectors, Lid Applicators, and Lid Formers to the Americas market,” said Darryl Gee, Vice President of Sales at Lantech.“These machines are designed to deliver reliability and efficiency, helping our customers achieve their operational goals with minimal disruption."

A Legacy of Innovation in Case, Tray, and Lid Handling

Lantech has a rich history of innovation in the packaging industry. The company first entered the case, tray, and lid handling market with a mission to provide reliable, efficient, and user-friendly solutions that help businesses achieve superior packaging outcomes. Over the years, Lantech has continued to innovate and expand its product line to include a variety of machines that deliver consistent performance, are designed to operate with minimal downtime and address real customer operational challenges. The introduction of Tray Erectors, Lid Applicators, and Lid Formers in the Americas is a testament to Lantech's ongoing commitment to global excellence and innovation.

For more information, visit .

###

About Lantech

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build a full line of case and tray handling, stretch wrapping, and pallet conveying equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands, and sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

Alex Seibert

Lantech

+1 502-398-9036

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Lantech Tray Erector TE A Series

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.