Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Debuts In Georgia With Cumming Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join the Celebration on Nov. 21 Where the First 100 Guests Receive Free Ice Cream for a Year!

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is scooping up something sweet in the Peach State! Handel's, serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is bringing its beloved, made-from-scratch flavors to Georgia with the debut of its first location in Cumming. The grand opening of Handel's Cumming, located at 580 Peachtree Parkway, will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The cherry on top is that the first 100 guests will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year.* The community is invited to join the celebration starting at 11 a.m., featuring fun giveaways and more!The Cumming location will be led by first-time franchisees Alberta Berhannan and Michelle Y. Evans, who were born and raised in Youngstown, OH, where Handel's originated. The duo are passionate fans of the brand and look forward to creating a welcoming gathering space for the community for families and friends to enjoy time together over Handel's premium flavors“Handel's is a childhood favorite treat that we've had the luxury of experiencing since we grew up in Youngstown. We've always known that Handel's is the 'best' ice cream on the planet and we are excited to bring this experience to the Georgia marketplace, one delicious scoop at a time,” said Alberta Berhannan, Co-owner of Handel's Cumming.“Handel's is such an amazing success story and one that we are elated to be a part of establishing in this new area.”Both franchisees are entrepreneurs at heart. Alberta Berhannan has been a registered nurse for more than 30 years and runs a consulting business, along with two pre-schools in Georgia. Michelle Y. Evans has been in business management for over 35 years and has extensive experience in retail operations while specializing in human resources.Handel's Cumming is 1,800 sq. ft. and offers handmade flavors including Black Cherry, Strawberry, Chocolate Pecan, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, Cotton Candy, and more. The grand opening event will also include a Spin & Win wheel, giving guests the chance to win exciting prizes.In addition to on-site ordering, Handel's Cumming will offer pickup, delivery, and catering. The store will be open Monday–Thursday from 12 pm–9 pm and Friday–Sunday from 12 pm–10 pm.“Cumming is a new and upcoming market with small town charm that meets big city excitement, offering the best of both worlds. It is ideal for opening a new ice cream concept to a growing and vibrant community,” said Michelle Y. Evans, Co-owner of Handel's Cumming.“We believe that this market is ready for a new experience, one that is tried, true, and most of all tasty! We look forward to immersing ourselves in the community and supporting our area neighbors, businesses, and causes.”For more information about Handel's Cumming, visit /store/cumming .*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023, Handel's ranked on Franchise Times'“Fast & Serious”, a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year and is recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel's has also been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has more than 140 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit

