People Deceived In Congress-Ruled States: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) The BJP leaders including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje and former Union Anurag Thakur on Tuesday claimed that people have been deceived in the Congress-ruled states, especially in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka as the state there have failed to fulfil any of the promises during the elections.

Party MP Anurag Thakur said that the came to Himachal Pradesh with ten guarantees.

“Congress had said that they would buy dung at the rate of two rupees per kg. It's been two years and they have not made a purchase from even two people. They had said they would buy milk at the rate of one hundred rupees. So far, they have not made the purchase from even two people. 23 lakh women were promised Rs 1500. However, not even 23,000 women have received it yet,” Thakur said while talking to the reporters in response to the claims made by the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka deputy CM D Shivakumar during their recent media briefing in Mumbai and had asserted that the Congress governments have implemented their promises given during poll manifestos.

Thakur added that Congress has not been able to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1500 to even four women above the age of 18 in a family.

“It was said that 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost by them. While this promise was not fulfilled, they even stopped the 125 units of electricity that we had been giving for free. Electricity rates were also increased,” said Thakur.

Shobha Karandlaje said that Congress's lies are now making their way to Maharashtra and accused that Congress, which had promised five guarantees, has led the state of Telangana into bankruptcy.

Karandlaje added that earlier, the Karnataka government had a debt of Rs 46,000 crores. During the tenure of the Congress government, it reached Rs 82, 000 crore.

She alleged that promises like free bus travel, free rice, and free electricity turned out to be just empty declarations and similarly even the Grihalakshmi scheme has turned out to be a fraud.

“Congress Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy came to Maharashtra and campaigned and spread false propaganda. It has been 340 days since his government formed there. The Congress, which had given six guarantees before the elections, has not kept any of its promises so far. Congress is only focused on looting in Telangana. Congress had promised to waive off farmers' loans of up to two lakhs. However, not even 40 per cent of the farmers' loans have been waived off yet,” said Reddy.

He further stated that Congress had also announced to give Rs 15,000 per acre to the farmers. While this promise has not been kept, the Rs 10,000 which was received earlier, has also been stopped now.

“Not even a single rupee has been received from the Mahalakshmi Yojana for women, let alone Rs 2500,” he added.