FSSAI Tells Food Business Operators To Ensure 45-Day Expiry Of Their Products

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The on Tuesday asked the food business operators (FBOs) to adopt practices to ensure minimum shelf life of 30 per cent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer, to strengthen food safety standards within the sector.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) convened a meeting with e-commerce Food Business operators (FBOs) like Zomato and Swiggy in the national capital to reinforce compliance requirements for e-commerce FBOs. The session was attended by over 200 participants.

The FSSAI cautioned FBOs against making unsupported claims online.

“This would prevent misleading information and protect consumers' right to accurate product details,” said FSSAI CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao.

The regulator highlighted the pivotal role of online platforms in protecting consumer health and promoting transparency.

Rao reiterated the mandate that no FBO can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI license or Registration, emphasising the critical need for regulatory compliance.

Further, the CEO clarified that any product claims made on e-commerce platforms must align with the information provided on the product labels and in adherence to FSSAI's Labelling and Display Regulations.

In a move to ensure safe food handling at every level, Rao instructed FBOs to implement proper training programs for delivery personnel, empowering them with essential food safety and hygiene protocols.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of delivering food items and non-food items separately to the consumers to avoid potential contamination.

The food regulator also underscored the need for all e-commerce FBOs to adhere to food safety standards diligently.

Rao said that a transparent, compliant, and accountable e-commerce food sector is vital for protecting consumer health and fostering confidence in digital food marketplaces.