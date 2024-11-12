Congress Majority PAC Debuts 3 TV Spots To Remedy Democrats' Election Losses, Has Innovative Strategy For Mid-Terms

Congress Majority PAC's innovative approach to messaging will help all candidates win in 2026.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Majority PAC has unveiled 3 unique TV spots that are a departure from conventional ads run by the major Democratic PACs. "Our ads chart a new path in political advertising for Democrats,"

CMPAC founder Patrick Reynolds says. "Each ad focuses on one issue -- the economy, immigration, and climate change -- and compares the Parties' voting records on those issues or the Administrations as a whole. All conclude, Vote Democrat."

Congress Majority PAC's 60-second TV spots: The Economy, Immigration, and Climate Change

Congress Majority PAC's ad on climate change begins with a montage of unprecedented floods, droughts and more, and then the narrator says, "In 2022, every Democrat in Congress voted for the strongest bill ever passed to combat climate change. Not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for the bill. The next year, in 2023, the earth had its hottest year in 100,000 years. Republicans are wrong for our future. Democrats will fight for our planet. Vote Democrat – and this time, vote." The Climate Change Act is also known as the Inflation Reduction Act; Vice President Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

CMPAC planned to run this ad following the recent heat waves in Arizona and Texas, and after the flooding in North Carolina, but did not raise sufficient funds.

Prior to the election, Reynolds met with major Democratic PACs and donors. He promises, "I'll go back to them with a top strategist and fundraiser, and start building our warchest for 2026."

CMPAC's ad on the economy says the US economy has performed better under Democratic Presidents: "Under Clinton, America had 8 years of prosperity. But Bush deregulated the banks, and that helped cause the 2008 mortgage crisis. Obama took office with the economy near total collapse, but he passed bills that brought the economy back. After Trump, Biden took office with the economy again in crisis... Biden brought inflation to 2.5% without causing a recession, and he created over 15 million new jobs. For a strong economy, vote Democrat."

In CMPAC's immigration ad , over images of Washington and migrants crowding the border, the narrator says, "In February, the Senate passed the strongest immigration bill in decades... House Republicans killed the bill, and the crisis at the border continues. If Democrats win in November, they'll pass the bill that House Republicans killed. Democrats want to fix the border crisis. With a Democratic majority in both Houses of Congress, Washington will start working again. But with a divided government, Republicans will keep causing gridlock for political gain, and good bills will not get passed. America can't afford that..."



Congress Majority PAC founder Patrick Reynolds wanted to run this ad in battleground states, especially Arizona. Best known as the RJ Reynolds tobacco family member who spoke out publicly in Congress against Big Tobacco after his father died from smoking, Reynolds' national TV interviews for smoking bans and more showcase his strength on political shows.

President Obama presented Mr. Reynolds the White House's Lifetime Achievement award in 2015. Reynolds' father died from smoking.

Reynolds wrote and narrates

Congress Majority's first ads. "With a top political ad agency producing our next ads and a budget for a significant media buy, I'm confident we will make a difference for all Democratic candidates in 2026."

View the PAC's

3 TV spots on YouTube or at the PAC's website, CongressMajority , with notes under each video and scripts Reynolds wrote for future ads.

SOURCE Congress Majority PAC

