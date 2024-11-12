Bangladesh Includes 1,000 Threatened Species In 'Red List Of Plants'
11/12/2024 10:45:19 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Nov 12 (IANS) The Bangladeshi interim government has included 1,000 plants in the Red List of Plants of Bangladesh, which have been categorized as threatened in a varying degree.
According to the list, five species are termed as critically endangered, while seven have been identified as regionally extinct.
Meanwhile, as many as 271 species are minimally threatened, 256 species lack sufficient data, 395 species are vulnerable, 127 are endangered, and 263 are near threatened, Xinhua news agency reported.
Additionally, 70 species are classified as nearly threatened.
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said publishing the list is intended to ensure the effective conservation and management of plant species in Bangladesh.
