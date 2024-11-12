Sri Lanka Mobilises 90,000 Security Personnel For Parliamentary Election
11/12/2024 10:45:15 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 12 (IANS) About 90,000 Police and security force personnel have been deployed to provide security for the parliamentary election scheduled for Thursday, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the media that these security personnel have been deployed from Tuesday to ensure a free and fair election and they have hitherto not received complaints of serious instances of election-related violence.
Thalduwa said they have removed 1.36 million illegal election posters by Monday midnight using 1,500 labourers, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Ministry of Education has announced that all schools across the country would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the parliamentary election.
