Keep Congress At Bay To Save Maharashtra, PM Modi Urges People

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the party is looting people in broad daylight by committing scams in Karnataka and it is using the same money to fight in Maharashtra. He called upon the people to keep the Congress at bay to save Maharashtra.

Addressing a poll rally for BJP and MahaYuti nominees in Pune, PM Modi said,“In Karnataka, Congress lied and urged people to vote for them. They formed a and were unable to fulfil their promises. Instead, they are running an extortion campaign in Karnataka; scams are being unearthed every other day. It means that the Congress is looting people in broad daylight. Allegedly, Congress is using the same money to fight elections in Maharashtra. If we want to save Maharashtra, we need to keep Congress at bay.”

Stepping up attacks against the Congress, the Prime Minister said Congress and its allies have always insulted Maharashtra.“This land is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but the Congress and its allies shower praise on Aurangzeb. These people abuse Veer Savarkar, but their mouths are shut when it comes to praising the pride of Maharashtra like Balasaheb Thackeray,” he alleged.

“Congress is a party which has neither policy nor intention nor morality. Congress only wants power. It divided the country for power. Congress divided the country on the basis of vote, religion, language and region and for power. Congress played the game of appeasement,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of playing the game of breaking and dividing the Dalits, backwards and tribals for power.“The people of Congress want to break the unity of SC-ST-OBC by dividing them into different castes. Congress will first weaken them and then snatch away their reservation. You have to remember -- if we stay united, we will be safe,” he said.

“The unity of OBCs, SCs and STs is troubling Congress, and therefore they want the communities to fight each other. Congress thrives when the backward classes are divided into individual castes instead of being united,” claimed PM Modi.

“The pace of development work in Maharashtra is unprecedented, but you have to remember, those (MVA) who were running the government in Maharashtra before MahaYuti did not have a single work to tell you. The two and a half years of the Aghadi were spent in stopping our projects. This is the culture of the Congress and its allies,” said the Prime Minister.

“People of Maharashtra were demanding elite language status to Marathi for decades. Congress governments and Aghadi leaders always ignored this. Our government has fulfilled its responsibility by giving Marathi the status of an elite language,” he added.

PM Modi said that the BJP-led NDA government has always prioritised the middle class.“I believe that it is the backbone of the country. It creates and generates wealth. The middle class has made the biggest contribution which is why India is on the path to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. The country is progressing because the middle class is moving ahead. Therefore, in the last 10 years, we made new policies and decisions, keeping the middle class in mind. Today, no tax is to be paid up to the income of Rs 7 lakh per annum,” he added.

Further, the Prime Minister said that with the blessings of the people, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir by“your sevak”.“Article 370 separated Kashmir from India. It promoted terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. Article 370 did not let the Constitution of India apply in Kashmir. BJP abrogated Article 370 and hoisted Tricolour. We restored peace in Kashmir and thwarted the plans of the separatists,” he roared.

PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir had a different Constitution. The Indian Constitution did not work there. There was a different Constitution, a different Prime Minister and a different flag.“For the first time, Baba Saheb's Constitution reached Jammu and Kashmir when you gave Modi the opportunity to serve,” he added.