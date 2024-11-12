MP Govt To Celebrate Birsa Munda’S Birth Anniversary, PM Modi To Join Virtually

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh will organise state-level programs to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15.

Chief Mohan Yadav charing the cabinet on Tuesday issued necessary direction regarding the preparation for multiple events to be held in tribal-dominated districts - Dhar and Shahdol.

He later informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join virtually.

"State-level programs will be held in Dhar and Shahdol to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary while PM Narendra Modi will join virtually," the Chief Minister said.

On that day, artists from tribal communities will perform their traditional arts to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, whom they worship as 'god'.

Besides the celebration of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, the state government will also pay tribute to local freedom fighters and their families, celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of the tribal communities.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that a person who became 'god' (tribal worship Birsa Munda as their 'god') from a human being while alive, has shown so much valour that the British got weak.

"Today there is a need to remember his contribution. It is unfortunate that Birsa Munda wasn't remembered, however, due to PM Narendra Modi, today, the country is celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as as pride day," Yadav has said.

Notably, the first Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) was organised in Madhya Pradesh, and more than 10 lakh tribals attended the programme at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan on November 15, 2021.

Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi then announced over a dozen schemes, prominently, PDS Ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month, so that they don't have to travel to the fair price shop to collect their ration.