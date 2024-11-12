Kuwait Amir Rep. Receives Montenegro Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Tuesday with Montenegro President Jakov Milatovic on sidelines of the COP19 summit.

His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to Montenegro President.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and means of boosting these ties, as well as discussing major regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister of Foreign Affair's Office Bader Saleh Al-Tunaib. (end)

