Kuwait Amir Rep. Receives Montenegro Pres.
Date
11/12/2024 9:19:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Tuesday with Montenegro President Jakov Milatovic on sidelines of the COP19 summit.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to Montenegro President.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and means of boosting these ties, as well as discussing major regional and international issues.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister of Foreign Affair's Office Bader Saleh Al-Tunaib. (end)
mk
MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108877064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.