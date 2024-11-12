Innovative Molekule Air Purifiers Now Available At Crate & Barrel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A New Partnership to Enhance Home Wellness with Scientific Engineering and Formative Design

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in premium, at-home air purification technology, is excited to announce its line of innovative, FDA-cleared air purifiers are now available for purchase at Crate & Barrel .

This partnership between two industry-leading brands brings comfort, style, and well-being to customers in search of cleaner, healthier indoor environments.

Molekule x Crate & Barrel Logo

Continue Reading

Crate & Barrel customers can now access Molekule's advanced air purification combining medical-grade HEPA filtration with Molekule's proprietary PECO (Photo Electrochemical Oxidation) technology to eliminate pollutants at a molecular level - an approach that differentiates Molekule from traditional air filters. Molekule's best-selling air purifiers include the Air Pro

($1,014.99) and Air Mini+

($359.99). The Air Pro is designed for large spaces like offices and open-floor homes, while the Air Mini+ offers compact, whisper-quiet air purification for smaller rooms, perfect for home offices, bedrooms, nurseries, and dorms.

"At Molekule, our passion lies in placing wellness at the heart of the home and enhancing the quality of indoor environments. We're thrilled to partner with Crate & Barrel, a brand dedicated to helping people love the way they live in the moments that matter most," said Jason DiBona, CEO of Molekule. "Our mission is to provide not only science-backed, innovative technology but also beautiful, functionally designed air purifiers that blend seamlessly into any space. This partnership allows us to reach more consumers who are looking for stylish ways to prioritize their health and well-being at home."



"We strive to help our customers build purposeful homes, so partnering with a brand like Molekule improves our customers' lives through meaningful additions to their spaces," said Brad Kleparek, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Crate & Barrel. "Molekule's innovative air purifiers mix style/design/form with function, adding a layer of technology that fits seamlessly into Crate & Barrel's other offerings for living spaces. We're looking forward to adding this to the roster for our online shoppers."

Visit Crate & Barrel

to shop the collection of Molekule air purifiers and for more information on the brand and its products, go to Molekule .

About Molekule

Molekule is creating safer, healthier indoor environments worldwide, starting with our most essential resource: the air we breathe. Based on over 25 years of research and development, the company creates scientifically proven technology to improve indoor air quality for individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals, and organizations of all sizes. Molekule's lineup of air purification solutions incorporate medical grade HEPA and their patented photoelectrochemical oxidation - PECO - technology, which surpasses traditional filters by effectively destroying a wide range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. These devices have undergone rigorous assessments and validations by third-party laboratories, earning FDA clearance as medical devices. In addition to clean indoor air solutions, Molekule invests in the research and development of molecular technologies, including initiatives to advance environmental safety and public health. It's all part of Molekule's vision of changing the world from the indoors out. For more details, please visit molekule .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit .

Contact: Sierra Gardner

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

414-628-5776

SOURCE Molekule

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED