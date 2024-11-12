First Volunteers From Ukrainian Legion Sign Contracts With Ukraine's Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion has signed contracts with the of Ukraine.

The contract signing ceremony was held at the recruiting center, which was set up at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, Ukrinform reports.

According to the procedure, the head of the recruiting center proceeded to request that each volunteer sign the contract, which had been previously reviewed.

At a media briefing, Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruiting center, stated that more than 600 individuals have applied to join the Ukrainian Legion as of today.

As Ukrinform reported, the formation of the Ukrainian Legion was announced in early July, following the signing of a security agreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. One of its points is the training of Ukrainian military units in Poland.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion may enter into a contract for either a fixed term (three years) or until the conclusion of a designated special period. Following the signing of contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian Legion members will be sent to a training ground near Lublin for training. Training will be conducted by instructors from NATO countries at a designated location. The basic training course, conducted in accordance with NATO standards, will last a total of 35 days. Subsequently, service members requiring supplementary training in their designated specialization may undertake additional training at other locations.

In accordance with the bilateral agreement, the Ukrainian side is responsible for providing the Legion volunteers with military uniforms and medicines, while the Polish side is responsible for providing the appropriate infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the training period. The issue of whether Poland will assume responsibility for fully equipping this volunteer unit with its own equipment and weapons for its subsequent deployment to Ukraine in the combat zone remains unresolved.