ACR Poker Offers 15 WSOP Paradise Packages For $50 Million Guaranteed Super Main Event

ACR Poker is offering players a chance to be part of history by qualifying for the largest guaranteed live poker ever. This December in the Bahamas, the WSOP Super Main Event will shatter records with a staggering $50 million guaranteed prize pool, and for a limited time, the popular poker site is making it possible to win a seat to this monumental event for just $95.

"Winning my entry to the WSOP Main Event from an $86 satellite was a life-changing experience for me," said 2003 WSOP Main Event Champion and ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "ACR Poker is offering players incredible value with a shot at turning a small buy-in into a dream package in paradise, competing for huge stakes in the biggest guaranteed live poker tourney ever. This is the kind of opportunity every poker player dreams about – a chance to make history for just a few bucks."

Winners will receive a premium $30,000 package, complete with a luxurious 14-night stay at the 5-Star Atlantis Paradise Island Resort from December 6th through 19th, complimentary lunch and dinner daily, and a $26,000 buy-in to the WSOP Super Main Event. As part of the VIP experience, winners will gain access to an exclusive players' lounge and entry to the $1 Million Super Save Gold Bracelet Freeroll.

The WSOP Super Main Event Qualifiers guarantee 15 total packages, valued at nearly half a million dollars, offering players multiple chances to secure their place in the biggest guaranteed live poker tourney in history. The Mega Satellites are 'The Beast' tourney with five weekly guaranteed packages (valued at $150,000) at 2:05pm ET on Sunday, November 17th and 24th, and December 1st. The Beast direct buy-in is $95 and players can also get their seat for free by placing on the weekly leaderboard.

In addition, Daily Super Satellites will run from Monday, November 11th through Sunday, December 1st. From Monday through Saturday each week, five daily freerolls will take place, each awarding $11 Super Satellite tickets. Players can also enter five $11 Turbo tournaments daily, with each guaranteeing five $95 tickets to 'The Beast'.

Moneymaker also highlighted that every Sunday will feature two freerolls leading to $11 Super Satellites, plus a Mega Super Satellite at 10:10am ET with 30 guaranteed $95 tickets. What's more, the All In or Fold Step Satellite System will also award $95 tickets.

For more details on the WSOP Super Main Event Qualifiers, visit ACRPoker .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

