Deutsche Telekom Joins Forces With Meta Pool To Pioneer Decentralized AI On NEAR Protocol

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Mendoza, Argentina, November 12th, 2024, Chainwire

In a big step for decentralized technology, Deutsche Telekom MMS has partnered with Meta Pool as part of its Enterprise Node Operator (ENO) program, becoming the first telecommunications giant to operate a validator node on the NEAR blockchain. This collaboration not only enhances NEAR's network security and decentralization but also signals a new era of enterprise-driven blockchain adoption, powered by Meta Pool.

Meta Pool, a leader in liquid staking solutions on NEAR, developed the ENO program to connect established industry leaders with the decentralized ecosystem. By joining this initiative, Deutsche Telekom provides NEAR with enterprise-grade infrastructure that boosts both network reliability and performance. This partnership marks a milestone in Meta Pool's mission to transform the decentralized ecosystem, elevating NEAR's technology to new levels of scalability and security through trusted industry partnerships.

About Meta Pool

Meta Pool is a multi-chain liquid staking ecosystem and a DAO with multi-chain governance on NEAR and Ethereum. It offers Vote-to-Earn governance rewards, Liquid Staking Tokens on Ethereum, NEAR, Solana, Aurora, ICP, and Q, and Solana's first restaking aggregator , supporting mpSOL, jitoSOL, bSOL, and SOL. Meta Pool makes liquid staking simple and accessible across multiple blockchains, with plans for further expansion.

A Visionary Collaboration for Decentralized AI and Blockchain Innovation

Meta Pool's ENO program was designed to bridge traditional and decentralized worlds, creating a robust and resilient network on NEAR through partnerships with industry leaders. By joining this initiative, Deutsche Telekom empowers NEAR with the infrastructure to support decentralized applications at scale, opening doors for new advancements in AI, blockchain scalability, and multi-chain interoperability. With Meta Pool's ENO program as the foundation, Deutsche Telekom is taking a leap toward reimagining the future of decentralized networks.

Meta Pool, Deutsche Telekom, and NEAR: Building a User-First, Decentralized Future

In an era where data sovereignty and transparency are paramount, Meta Pool's ENO program brings companies like Deutsche Telekom into the NEAR network, securing blockchain and AI solutions that empower users. This partnership sets the stage for a privacy-focused, decentralized future, championed by industry leaders committed to the transformative power of blockchain.

NEAR Protocol – A Unique Foundation for Decentralized Innovation

NEAR is a high-performance, environmentally sustainable Layer 1 blockchain built to host decentralized applications for millions of users. Thanks to its unique sharding technology, NEAR enables fast, energy-efficient transactions, making it a“green” alternative within blockchain technology. NEAR aligns with Meta Pool's mission to advance accessible, eco-friendly blockchain solutions that support a more inclusive digital future.

Through Meta Pool's ENO program, Deutsche Telekom gains access to cutting-edge blockchain insights, reinforcing its leadership in decentralized AI. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to exploring Web3 possibilities, setting the stage for a more transparent, secure, and innovative digital world.