California drivers prepare for potential rise in gas prices after state regulators approve stricter climate standards

(MENAFN) California drivers could soon face higher prices following the approval of stricter measures aimed at reducing climate emissions by state regulators.



The California Air Resources Board (CARB), made up of members appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democrat-led legislature, voted on Friday to revise the state's Low Carbon Standards (LCFS).



The board explains that the updates are designed to promote cleaner fuel and transportation alternatives for California drivers, while also speeding up the development of zero-emission infrastructure. These efforts are part of the state's broader goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.



CARB Chair Liane Randolph emphasized that the new policy "strikes a balance between reducing the environmental and health impacts of transportation fuel used in California and ensuring that low-carbon options are accessible as the state works toward a zero-emissions future."

MENAFN12112024000045016755ID1108876611