Sedivision® Achieves Historic Wastewater Industry Milestone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SediVision, LLC is excited to announce the achievement of a groundbreaking wastewater milestone. On October 22, 2024, the Florida-based wastewater engineering firm scanned and mapped its 200th wastewater tank, using its proprietary SediVision technology. The accomplishment was made by serving 97 wastewater facilities in Florida and across the U.S. and logging 1,353,783 scanned square feet.

Using the company's patent-pending technology, SediVision delivers reliable maps and data to wastewater treatment managers and operators, showing the amount and location of debris and sediment in tanks. The technology, which has been described as being“like an MRI for wastewater tanks®,” enables wastewater treatment facilities to plan and budget strategically for maintenance and cleaning.

Before the launch of SediVision, facility operators and managers had no accurate way to determine the location and quantity of accumulated sand, grit and debris in wastewater infrastructure. Without reliable data , facilities can experience loss of capacity in tanks, increased wear and tear on equipment, decreased efficiency and greater energy consumption, all contributing to higher operational costs.

“SediVision mapping does not interrupt service, daily operations or wastewater plant workers and there is no need for bypass pumping or draining wastewater facility infrastructure ,” said Keith Sommers, SediVision Operations Manager.

“We are blazing new territory,” said Caroline Dunkel, Sr. Data Analyst, SediVision.“Marketing SediVision has required that we educate treatment plant operators, managers and engineers about a wastewater solution that has never previously existed.”

Denver J. Stutler, Jr. PE, President of SediVision, said,“I'm proud of our team and the relentless pursuit of providing value to our customers through excellence in service and technology.”

About SediVision, LLC:

SediVision, LLC is an engineering firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company delivers innovative wet infrastructure diagnostics through proprietary imaging, empowering utilities to make confident, data-driven maintenance decisions. The company's services are specifically related to the assessment and mapping of grit and sand accumulation, primarily in wastewater biological nutrient removal tanks. SediVision® technology provides complete visibility of sand and grit debris in full wastewater tanks without draining down or going offline. Data collected over time with SediVision® can lead to a predictive maintenance schedule for wastewater tanks and help facilities make informed operations, maintenance and budgetary decisions. SediVision also has equipment and capabilities to scan and assess enclosed tanks and large-diameter pipes for sediment build-up and accumulation, which result in lost hydraulic capacity. SediVision, in conjunction with US Submergent Technologies, publishes Wastewater Visibility News .

About USST Holdings, LLC:

USST Holdings, LLC ( ) is the parent company of US Submergent Technologies (USST), SediVision, LLC, and The Women of Water Scholarship Foundation.

