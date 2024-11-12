Music Experts Convene In Chicago For The 90Th AMS Annual Meeting, The Largest Music Studies Conference In The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The AMS will host its 90th annual meeting, 14-17 November 2024 in Chicago. The will showcase cutting edge research in music studies.

- Executive Director Siovahn A. WalkerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Musicological Society (AMS) will hold its 90th Annual Meeting in Chicago at the historic Palmer House Hilton Hotel, 14-17 November 2024. This will be a milestone event for the organization and the largest music studies conference in the world. With an expected attendance of roughly 1700 educators, researchers, music administrators, and creative professionals, the meeting promises to be a vibrant hub for discussion and discovery across the interdisciplinary field of music studies . This conference is open to all music lovers. For registration and further details visit: .The AMS Annual Meeting will feature hundreds of papers, workshops, roundtables, lectures, and performances. Scholars from around the globe will present their research, covering a wide spectrum of topics such as jazz, popular music, opera, early music, hip hop, country music, and much more. With an acceptance rate of just 38%, the rigorous selection process for presenters reflects the high standards of the Society and the place of the AMS Annual Meeting as the world's leading music studies conference.Attendees can look forward to engaging workshops that will enhance their research skills and broaden their understanding of various music genres. Notable workshops include one on research techniques and bibliography led by Ralph Whyte from the Répertoire International de Littérature Musicale (RILM) and another titled 'Bridging Jazz Music and Its Dance Through Rhythm Tap,' facilitated by Bril Barrett. These sessions are designed to foster collaboration and innovation among attendees.The meeting will also feature an impressive lineup of performances and lecture-recitals that attendees will not want to miss! Highlights include:“Bis repetita placent: C. P. E. Bach, W. A. Mozart, and the Sonata with Varied Reprises' performed by Tom Beghin;“Frozen Figures: Grief, Denial, and Stephen Sondheim's 1966 Television Musical Evening Primrose” by Jake Johnson, Marita Stryker, and Scott Guthrie;“From Prague and Beyond: Slavic Routes for Voices and Winds” by The Newberry Consort and Schola Antiqua.” These performances and lecture-recitals, alongside others, will explore the rich tapestry of musical expression across various styles and traditions.Keynote lectures will be delivered by esteemed scholars, including Harvard University's Philip J. Deloria, who will discuss Native American musical and cultural contributions, and renowned concert pianist Samantha Ege, who will present“She Proclaimed a Chicago Renaissance: Mapping Black Women's Classical World-Making.” Emerita Professor Frances R. Aparicio from Northwestern University will also be featured with a talk titled“Vivir mi vida: Toward a Critical Salsa Romántica and a Sonic Global South Brownness.”The 90th AMS annual meeting will also feature a live taping of the popular podcast 'Sound Expertise,' in which composer Jonathan Bailey Holland will discuss 'The American Composer and the Future of the Conservatory.' This event reflects AMS's commitment to engagement with issues in music education and composition. Additionally, the Society has collaborated with numerous university departments and music studies organizations to enrich the conference experience with receptions, jam sessions, and special meetings.As AMS prepares for this landmark event, the Society underscores its dedication to advancing the study of music in all its forms. The 90th annual meeting is not only a celebration of the past but also a platform for shaping the future of music pedagogy, scholarship, and research-informed performance.“The AMS Annual Meeting is the largest and most diverse event of its kind. It is a unique opportunity for music researchers, educators and performers to come together, share their insights, and inspire one another,” says AMS Executive Director, Siovahn A. Walker, PhD, MPA.“We are excited to offer this extraordinary range of sessions, performances and special events to our constituents and members .”

