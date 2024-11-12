Tata Communications MOVE™ Adjudged “Connected Car Platform Of The Year” In 2024 Autotech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognises Innovation in Automotive and Technologies Globally

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organisation that recognises the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation markets, today adjudged Tata Communications MOVETM as the 'Connected Car Platform of the Year' in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Tata Communications MOVETM (MOVE) is an Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform that enables automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to build connected vehicles with features like telematics, infotainment, navigation, music streaming, and advanced applications like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication. With seamless, multi-access connectivity and application enablement layer inside the MOVE platform, auto OEMs get access to rich, actionable network insights and APIs to develop connected vehicle applications and explore new data monetisation opportunities.

With the MOVE platform, automotive OEMs can ensure always-on intelligent connectivity through AI-driven, multi-network coverage, allowing vehicles to switch dynamically between networks. By monitoring network quality of service (QoS) in zones with poor connectivity, using proactive analytics to diagnose issues, and recommending the next best action, MOVE powers always-on connectivity and superior driver experiences. Additionally, MOVE offers a unified platform for managing and controlling multiple mobile network operators (MNOs) from a single portal, delivering key data and usage insights to improve software over-the-air (SOTA) updates.

“The automobile industry is focused on vehicle connectivity to improve operating processes, deliver insights and enhance driving experience. However, this progress comes with challenges like costs, managing multiple connectivity agreements, ensuring consistent coverage and more,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough .“Tata Communications MOVETM Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform abstracts this complexity to empower auto OEMs with a unified, connected interface to monitor, control and get insight in today's always-on world. MOVE makes connected vehicle design & deployment simple, smart and secure, and we're proud to recognise it as the 'Connected Car Platform of the Year.”

“We work with some of the largest automotive companies across the globe that value MOVE for its ease of deployment, flexible on-net and off-net connectivity for vehicles, and enhanced control over network data. This empowers them to build a wide range of applications and experiences for their customers,” said Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVETM .“This award from AutoTech Breakthrough belongs to the entire Tata Communications team as we drive innovation in next-generation technologies. We are sure that Tata Communications' digital fabric will enable our automotive customers to thrive in a hyperconnected world."

MOVE provides vehicle connectivity in 190+ countries and territories by leveraging Tata Communications' Tier 1 Global infrastructure, connecting more than 5 million devices globally.



The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit

