Majority Of Canada’S Drivers Believe Unpredictable Weather Driven By Climate Change Makes Winter Tires More Important Than Ever: Survey

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly three quarters of Canadian motorists (73 per cent) believe extreme winter weather events related to Canada's changing climate have made winter tires more important than ever, according to a new Leger survey commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada ( ; TRAC). The survey finds that winter tire usage in Canada now stands at 78 per cent – a 10 point increase from 2016 (68 per cent). Outside Quebec, where winter tires are mandatory by law, winter tire usage reached 73 per cent.

While winter tire usage continues to grow, the survey also reveals that current financial pressures are causing some drivers to doubt an investment in winter tires. Just under one in three (30 per cent) say they are now less likely to buy winter tires because of high living costs. However, the study also finds that 83 per cent of drivers believe winter tires are an important investment despite the rising cost of living.

“When it comes to climate change, there's no doubt that changing weather patterns are a serious concern for Canadian drivers,” says Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC.“We all see the impact of climate change and the increasing frequency of sudden and severe winter weather events. The good news is that the number of drivers investing in winter tires climbed over the last decade and they are better prepared for winter motoring. Despite the cost of living increase, they know winter tires are critical in navigating unpredictability on winter roads, and 79 per cent believe using winter tires saved them from being involved in a potentially hazardous driving situation.”

Protecting the safety of their family is the most common reason for using winter tires (79 per cent) while a third (36 per cent) cite winter tires being mandatory in their province. Other common reasons for investing in winter tires are lower insurance premiums (20 per cent), trusted advice from family and friends (16 per cent), and advice from retailers (8 per cent).

The most common reasons for not using winter tires are the belief that all-season tires are good enough (62 per cent), cost (27 per cent), and reduced driving in winter (23 per cent).

“As one in five drivers still opts out of using winter tires, educating consumers remains essential, and greater adoption of winter tires is crucial for making our roads safer for everyone,” adds Hochu.

68 per cent of British Columbia drivers use winter tires

Alberta's usage rate is 69 per cent

In Manitoba and Saskatchewan usage stands at 69 per cent

74 per cent of Ontario drivers now use winter tires In Atlantic Canada winter tire usage stands at 85 per cent



TRAC's winter tire cost calculator

Use TRAC's Winter Tire Cost Calculator to compare the costs of equipping a vehicle with a single set of tires (such as all-season/summer/all-season 3PMS) versus the choice of adding a second set of dedicated winter tires (either with or without extra rims/wheels).

Tire options for winter

Drivers have three choices for winter driving: all-season tires; all-season tires with the 3PMS symbol, and dedicated winter tires designed exclusively for winter. Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive. To learn more about winter tire options visit: /consumers/why-winter-tires .

Rely on the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMS)

Motorists have a broad range of options for winter driving. TRAC recommends winter tire shoppers rely on the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMS). This symbol verifies the tire meets or exceeds Transport Canada's minimum snow traction threshold.

Why dedicated winter tires are best

Driving on all-season tires in winter months results in longer stopping distances and compromised handling when temperatures fall below 7°C. All-season tires with 3PMS offer moderately better traction than other all-season tires. However, they are designed for occasional, light-to-medium snowfalls and may not provide the grip needed for severe winter driving conditions common on Canadian roads.

Dedicated winter tires feature softer tread compounds that retain their elasticity even in extremely cold temperatures. They provide superior traction and significantly shorter stopping distances in all winter driving conditions from icy, slushy, and snow-covered roads to cold, dry pavement. Dedicated winter tires are the best performers and are by far the safest choice.

Survey Methodology

A survey of 1,606 Canadian drivers was completed online between October 18-21, 2024, using Leger's online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.4%, 19 times out of 20.

About the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) is the national trade association representing tire makers, rubber products manufacturers and importers as well as rubber recyclers and suppliers of goods and services related to the industry. TRAC is committed to educating drivers about proper tire care and maintenance. A key advocacy goal is to raise awareness about the safety and performance benefits of winter tires.

