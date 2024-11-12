Sri Lanka Appoint Neil Mckenzie As Consultant Coach For South Africa Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka have appointed former South African batter Neil McKenzie as a consultant coach ahead of their upcoming two-Test series against South Africa.

McKenzie, a seasoned cricketer who represented South Africa in 58 Tests from 2000 to 2009, will join the Sri Lankan squad from November 13 to 21, just before the first Test in Durban.

Known for his deep experience and success on South African pitches, McKenzie amassed over 3,253 runs in his Test career and nearly 20,000 runs in first-class cricket. He is also remembered for his historic 415-run opening partnership with Graeme Smith against Bangladesh in 2008, which remains the highest-ever opening stand in Test history.

Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, emphasised the importance of McKenzie's insights into South African conditions, saying, "McKenzie will bring in vital, in-depth insights about the South African conditions to help Sri Lankan players adapt to the challenge. His experience and understanding of the Proteas' home pitches will be invaluable for Sri Lanka's batsmen as they seek to gain a competitive edge."

Since retiring from international cricket, the 48-year-old McKenzie has gathered extensive coaching experience, most recently serving as South Africa's batting consultant during their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against the West Indies.

Earlier this year, he was also part of the coaching setup at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, further adding to his resume as a sought-after batting coach.

The upcoming series is crucial for both Sri Lanka and South Africa, as they currently sit third and fifth respectively, in the WTC standings, each vying for a spot in next year's final. Sri Lanka will be looking to McKenzie for crucial guidance and insights as they prepare to face South Africa in their last away series of the current WTC cycle.

The two-match series will kick off on November 27 at Kingsmead, Durban, followed by the second Test at St. George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.