Israeli army orders residents of southern Beirut neighborhoods to evacuate before strikes

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Israeli ordered residents of three southern Beirut neighborhoods to evacuate ahead of planned airstrikes. The military directive specifically instructed people to remain at least 500 meters away from several buildings located in the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, and Al-Leik in Beirut’s southern suburb. A map detailing the targeted structures was provided, with the Israeli military stating it would take strong action against what it identified as Hezbollah assets and interests in the region.



Since the onset of Israel's air campaign in late September 2023, the Israeli military has issued multiple evacuation orders for civilians in various Lebanese areas. This escalation follows a period of year-long cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which intensified with Israel's broader military actions in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.



The airstrikes in Lebanon have been part of Israel’s broader military strategy, aiming at targets it attributes to Hezbollah. The conflict has led to significant casualties, with Lebanese health authorities reporting over 3,200 deaths and more than 14,000 injuries resulting from Israeli attacks since October 2023. The escalation has caused widespread destruction and suffering across the region.



In addition to airstrikes, Israel expanded the scope of the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1, 2023. This move marked a further intensification of the ongoing hostilities, signaling that the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah could continue to evolve in the coming weeks.

