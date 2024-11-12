Commission for Prisoners, Ex-Detainees Affairs reports female detainees in Damon Prison are suffering from severe mistreatment

(MENAFN) The Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported yesterday that female detainees in Damon Prison are suffering from severe mistreatment and oppressive measures imposed by Israeli forces. The Commission's statement highlighted that these prisoners are subjected to violations of their privacy and psychological well-being through a range of inhumane and immoral tactics.



A Commission lawyer who recently visited the facility revealed that the conditions inside the prison are extremely harsh. Prisoners are confined to their cells for 23 hours daily, with only one hour allotted for exercise and limited access to showers. The food is poor and unclean, and there is a critical shortage of blankets and clothing. Cells are overcrowded, with as many as 11 prisoners in one room, and detainees consistently face denial of medical care, including necessary check-ups, medication, and treatment.



The lawyer also shared a troubling account from detainee (F.S.) from Ramallah, who, along with her sister, was arrested on January 13, 2024. Their home was raided by Israeli forces in an aggressive manner, and they were moved between several detention centers before ending up in Damon Prison. Both women suffered verbal and physical abuse during their arrest, including prolonged beatings, invasive searches, and being tied up and blindfolded. Their arrest followed media interviews after Israeli forces killed their brother.



Another detainee, (N.Z.), a 37-year-old woman from Jericho, spoke of the brutal treatment she endured during her arrest. Charged with incitement through social media, she was detained after her home was raided, and her personal devices were seized. She recounted experiencing humiliating body searches, beatings, verbal insults, and physical restraint. Despite informing her captors about her health conditions, including a history of cancer surgery, she was denied necessary medical attention and her glasses were confiscated, worsening her suffering.



These testimonies underscore the ongoing and severe abuse faced by Palestinian women in detention, highlighting the urgent need for international awareness and intervention to address these violations.

