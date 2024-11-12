U.S., British fighter jets carries out fresh round of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. and British fighter jets carried out a fresh round of on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, marking the third consecutive day of military action. These strikes follow similar on the previous two days, targeting the northern provinces of Sana'a, Hodeidah, Saada, and the neighboring governorate of Amran.



Initial reports from local Yemeni sources indicate that at least four airstrikes hit Houthi military sites south of Hodeidah along the Red Sea coast. Eyewitnesses also reported continued warplane overflights over Hodeidah, with heavy air activity also reported over the capital, Sana'a.



Activists from Yemen shared images and videos purportedly taken during the early morning airstrikes in Hodeidah city. Media outlets also reported that one of the targeted sites was a rocket launcher in Durayhimi, a town south of Hodeidah.



Hodeidah is of strategic significance as it lies along the Red Sea and has been used by the Houthis as a base for launching missiles and drones at commercial ships, including those associated with Israeli interests, since November. Since January, the U.S. and the UK have formed a coalition to curb Houthi attacks and protect international maritime trade routes.

