Amir Issues Decision To Form Board Of Directors Of Supreme Committee For Delivery And Legacy
Date
11/12/2024 7:19:56 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. (70) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.
The decision stipulated that the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shall be chaired by the Prime Minister, with the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee as Vice-Chairman, with the membership of the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Culture, the Minister of Sports and Youth, the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Thawadi, Engineer Yasser Abdullah Al Jamal, and the Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences, and three members with experience in the field of the Committee's competencies chosen by the Chairman of the Board.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors may add representatives of other concerned parties to the membership of the Board.
The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
