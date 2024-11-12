Russian Aerial Bombs Damage 36 Apartment Blocks, Over 100 Houses In Zaporizhzhia Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 36 multi-story and more than 100 one-story buildings were damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russia's air attack last night.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday's strikes damaged 36 high-rise buildings and more than 100 one-story houses. Utilities are covering windows with OSB sheets and repairing roofs so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible,” Fedorov said.

He noted that the previous day's strikes resulted in injuries to 23 individuals, nine of whom required hospitalization. Two children and several adults are currently in a serious condition. An aerial bomb that hit near a car dealership killed a 71-year-old man who worked as a security guard.

As reported earlier, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia twice last week. The attacks killed 18 people and injured more than 60.