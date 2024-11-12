Sharmila Targets Brother Jagan Again Over Boycott Of Assembly Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Nov 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Committee (APCC) President Y. S. Sharmila Reddy once again targeted YSR Congress Party chief and her brother Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy saying those who can't attend the Assembly session should resign.

Sharmila was reacting to the boycott of the ongoing Assembly session by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Addressing a press here, she said former Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has the responsibility to fight on behalf of the people.“People have elected Jagan as a MLA. He has the responsibility to fight on behalf of the people who elected him. He should know his responsibility,” she said.

The Congress leader criticised the decision to stay away from the Assembly session.“It will be cynical not to attend the session by saying that you will not get the mike and you will not be allowed to speak,” she said and remarked that this was exposing Jagan's arrogance and ignorance.

“Don't you have the courage and ability to go to the Assembly? He should explain this to people,” she said, adding that she was asking the same question to other YSRCP MLAs.

Sharmila believes that the denial of the status of leader of the opposition was the result of Jagan's own making.

The Congress leader said when YSRCP won 151 Assembly seats, he betrayed people by going back on the promises made to them. She said due to corruption and wrongdoings during the YSRCP rule, people gave the party only 11 seats this time.

The APCC President said not attending the Assembly session amounts to betraying people.“YSRCP MLAs did not attend the session even when the Budget was presented. You should resign if you can't go to the Assembly. When you go to people, they will teach you a lesson,” Sharmila said.

She also slammed the TDP-led coalition government over the State Budget for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly on Monday. She claimed that there is no clarity in the Budget.

Stating that implementation of 'Super Six' promises of the TDP and its allies requires Rs 1.20 lakh crore, she said the government has not allocated even a quarter of this amount.