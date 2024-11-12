Ecuador Footballer Marco Angulo, 22, Died Following Car Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Quito (Ecuador), Nov 12 (IANS) Ecuador international Marco Angulo has passed away on Monday, having been in a hospital since October 7, after the midfielder was involved in a car accident.

Angulo was rushed to the hospital after the car had struck a metal structure at 4:30 AM which resulted in head injuries and a lung contusion which required a chest tube. Independiente Juniors footballers Roberto Cabezas Simisterra and Victor Charcopa Nazareno, who were also in the car, had died last month, Daily Mail reported.

"The Ecuadorian Federation Expresses its deepest condolences for the passing of: Marco Angulo A former player of La Tri, who defended the colors of our country with talent and dedication at every opportunity.

"Marco was not only an outstanding player but also a great teammate. He leaves a profound sadness in our hearts, especially among those who shared countless journeys, training camps, and matches with him. We stand in solidarity with his family, teammates, and loved ones, wishing them strength during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Angulito,” read the statement by the Ecuador Football Federation.

In his international career, Marco had represented Ecuador's colours twice, with his debut coming in November 2023 against Iran. The 22-year-old was on loan to LDU Quito from Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

"With deep pain and sadness, we regret to report the death of our beloved player Marco Angulo. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His departure is an irreparable loss that will leave an indelible mark on our hearts," read the statement by LDU Quito.

Angulo started his career at Independiente del Valle, where he won the Copa Ecuador, Copa Sudamericana, and the Ecuadorian league title. In January 2023, he joined the MLS team for a reported fee of 2.3 million pounds.