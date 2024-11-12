IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Participation In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference And Plans For Investor R&D Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, (NASDAQ: IDYA ), a precision oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the Jefferies London Healthcare and its plans to host an Investor Day in December 2024.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 at 10:00 AM GMT | 5:00 AM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Maury Raycroft, Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology

IDEAYA Biosciences Investor R&D Day

Monday, December 16th, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET



The IDEAYA Investor R&D Day will highlight IDEAYA's potential first-in-class preclinical and clinical pipeline with management, leading Key Opinion Leader(s) (KOLs), and Pharma partner(s) Pre-registration will be available through IDEAYA's investor relations events page at , or

A live audio webcast of the conference event, as permitted by the conference host, will be available at the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.

IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies.

IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2024.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

