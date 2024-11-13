Aljazeera Media Ends Training Programmes For Young People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aljazeera Institute concluded last week three specialised training courses for young age groups characterized with great turnout and intense interaction of participants.

The week began with“Future Presenter” course, presented by trainer Amal Hekmat, which focused on basics of television career and qualities of a professional broadcaster including mastery of proper body language, correct vocal performance and talk shows presentation skills.

Hikmat explained that the course included practical exercises to enhance understanding and develop skills, stressing importance of such programs and its role in developing media skills and enhance media culture among young generations, concluded that“When providing the right environment, children will be able to discover their own talents in media field.”

The second workshop was“Personal Marketing” held under the supervision of trainers Mohammed Al-Doss and Hamza Rababa'a. Mohammed Al-Doss stressed personal marketing is an essential tool to build a strong and influential image, while Hamza Rababaa pointed out that exploring personal strengths and developing self-confidence helps participants highlight their excellence and leave a lasting impression. Participants praised the role of practical exercises in the workshop and how positively affect and improve their understanding and practice of skills acquired.

Finally, the training week concluded by a Spokesperson course presented by presenter Samaa Al-Saabi, where eleven trainees participated. Al-Saabi explained that facing audience may be more intimidating than facing the camera, explaining the importance of eye contact and body language in these situations.

The course focused on developing these skills, helping trainees break fear barrier. Trainees praised the role of the trainer in answering their questions and adding a touch of fun to the course.