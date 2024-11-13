عربي


Qatar, S Korea Discuss Cooperation

11/13/2024 2:24:12 AM

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea H E Song Miryung, during His Excellency's participation in the World health City Forum 2024. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and the Republic of Korea.

The Peninsula

