Qatar, S Korea Discuss Cooperation

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea H E Song Miryung, during His Excellency's participation in the World City Forum 2024. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and the Republic of Korea.

