AAU, HMC To Host Two Conferences This Month

DOHA: The Arab Association of Urology (AAU), in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), is proud to announce the 21st Arab Association of Urology (AAU) in conjunction with the 33rd World Congress of Videourology and Advances in Clinical Urology.

This prestigious event will take place from November 21 to 24, 2024, at HMC's Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre in Doha, Qatar.

The congress will bring together leading urologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the world to share and explore the latest innovations in urological care. The event will feature a pre-congress workshop on November 21, followed by the main congress from November 22 to 24, focusing on the theme 'Embracing Innovations and Advancements in Urological Care'.

Dr. Mohamed Moussa, President of the Arab Association of Urology expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating,“It is with great pleasure and anticipation that I extend a warm welcome to each one of you to the 21st AAU Congress in conjunction with the 33rd World Congress of Videourology and Advances in Clinical Urology. This conference promises to be an enriching experience, fostering collaboration and innovation in urological advancements. Our agenda is comprehensive and designed to cater to the diverse interests of our participants.”

The congress agenda is designed to delve into the latest research, breakthroughs, and best practices that are shaping the future of urological care. From prostate health to kidney disorders, bladder conditions, and andrology, to innovative surgical techniques, the comprehensive program will cater to the diverse interests of all participants. With a expert lineup of local and international speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge presentations that reflect the most recent advancements in the field of urology.

This event celebrates a commitment to improving patient outcomes through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the exploration of new frontiers in urology. The congress will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Endourological Society, a leader in minimally invasive urological surgery and innovation, encouraging international exchange and partnership among experts.

Dr. Khalid Al Rumaihi, Head of the Urology Department at Hamad Medical Corporation and Local Congress Co-Chair, added,“We are delighted to partner with the Arab Association of Urology on this congress which will serve as a critical platform for advancing urological knowledge and practice. It is through such events that we can collectively push the boundaries of research and clinical care, ensuring that our patients receive the most effective and cutting-edge treatments available.”

The AAU is a leading regional organization dedicated to advancing urological practice and knowledge throughout the Arab world.